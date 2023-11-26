I am very grateful to those of you who have upgraded to a paid subscription this weekend. Your support is greatly appreciated and enables me to spend more time on The Debatable Land. A quick reminder, the Black Friday sale continues and you may, for a limited time, subscribe at a 25 percent discount. Thank you.

News craves novelty, which is why you hear less about the war in Ukraine that you used to. It grinds on, a mincing machine humming away in the background, but something special - by which I mean something awful - has to happen for it to be promoted to the front pages now. It is always present but the war has been going on for so long now - soon it will enter its third year - that it has become familiar. Attention spans are short and the war is long. And, anyway, it has been overtaken by fresher horrors elsewhere. On it goes, of course, but what can we do?

We can remember, is what we can do. And we should remember to pay attention. Ever since Ukraine surprised the outside world …