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Malcolm Macarthur, debonair murderer

In the summer of 1982 Patrick Connelly, then serving as attorney-general in Charles Haughey’s government, invited a young man to stay with him at his flat in Dalkey then, as now, one of the smartest Dublin suburbs. The young fellow, who was actually 34 and part-dandy, part-fogey, needed somewhere to stay, he said, while he attended to a number of business matters in the city.

Connolly knew him a little because he was the partner of a woman named Brenda Little who was a friend of Connolly’s. If the arrangement was generous, it would also have passed with neither incident nor notice but for one important detail: Connolly’s guest was a man called Malcolm Macarthur and he was on the run, being soug…