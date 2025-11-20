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Allan Massie, 1938-2026
Father died this afternoon.
Feb 3
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Alex Massie
392
113
39
January 2026
Turncoats and Rebels
The problem with Andy Burnham and the problem with Suella Braverman
Jan 27
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Alex Massie
88
1
10
November 2025
Bearding the Kangaroo in his den
Test cricket is played in twilight now but this Ashes series has the potential for greatness
Nov 20, 2025
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Alex Massie
25
14
2
The Art of News
Many of the BBC's defenders this week seem to think the BBC is not biased enough. That's a dangerous proposition.
Nov 11, 2025
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Alex Massie
185
6
27
September 2025
Weathervanes and Chancers
And why it's time to start loving the bond market
Sep 25, 2025
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Alex Massie
106
10
16
August 2025
The Peace of Wishful Thinking
There is no reason to expect a just peace in Ukraine and a week of high-level diplomacy has changed nothing.
Aug 21, 2025
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Alex Massie
45
1
11
The Ostrich Vibe
A colossal media failure helped put Donald Trump back in the White House. Even a year later, this remains shocking.
Aug 5, 2025
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Alex Massie
60
1
5
July 2025
The Mess We're In
The government won't tell the truth and voters won't hear the truth either.
Jul 21, 2025
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Alex Massie
96
2
20
June 2025
Womb to Tomb: Britain's strange new politics
Or: Why half-measures are often much better than full ones
Jun 30, 2025
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Alex Massie
51
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8
April 2025
The Vindication of Women
The mills of truth grind very slowly but they do grind exceedingly well
Apr 22, 2025
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Alex Massie
123
21
What are you going to do, stab me?
Yes, actually you are going to be stabbed. Sometimes it is wise to pay attention to warnings offered for free.
Apr 8, 2025
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Alex Massie
75
6
11
Donald Trump and the Unmaking of American Greatness
Venal and corrupt and cruel as it may be, the Trump administration's biggest battle is with the American Idea itself.
Apr 1, 2025
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Alex Massie
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© 2026 Alex Massie
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